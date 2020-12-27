Also available on the nbc app

The professional wrestling world is mourning a sad loss. Jon Huber, known as Brodie Lee and Luke Harper in the ring, has died at 41. Jon's wife, Manda, announced his passing in an emotional Instagram post on Dec. 26, revealing that he died "surrounded by loved ones after a hard-fought battle with a non-Covid related lung issue." Jon's former colleagues, including Nikki Bella, Hulk Hogan and Triple H, also honored his memory with social media tributes.

Appearing: