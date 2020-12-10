Also available on the nbc app

Jon Hamm still keeps in touch with his "Mad Men" family! The actor teased a potential reunion with former co-star John Slattery during an interview with Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles to promote "Wild Mountain Thyme" alongside director and screenwriter John Patrick Shanley. "We still are relatively close, you know?" he said of his previous cast members. "Everybody kind of keeps tabs on everybody else. You can't go through an experience like that for the better part of a decade and not come out with some pretty dear friends." The romantic comedy "Wild Mountain Thyme" is available Dec. 11 in theaters and On Demand.

