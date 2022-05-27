Jon Hamm is spilling details about the royal protocol he had to adhere to when meeting Kate Middleton and Prince William at the premiere of "Top Gun: Maverick" last week! During a visit to "Live with Kelly and Ryan" on Friday, the "Mad Men" alum detailed the do's and don'ts he was advised about for his encounter with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. "You're meant to say 'Your Royal Highness,' and if they offer their name, you can use their name, but you can't do it first," he shared in part.

NR S2022 E0 2 min Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight