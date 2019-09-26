Jon Hamm Jokes He Binged 'Star Wars' Non-Stop To Prep For Space Movie With Natalie Portman

Also available on the NBC app

Jon Hamm knew exactly how to prepare for his new role as an astronaut opposite Natalie Portman. The actor jokes with Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles that he dove into his "Lucy in the Sky" co-star's "Star Wars" history before they joined forces on set, and the Oscar winner chimed in that she was happy to teach him "everything" she knows. Also, the castmates react to the internet's disappointment over Natalie not wearing a diaper in the upcoming movie, despite what tabloids reported about the real-life story that inspired her character. Jon also teases his upcoming role in "Top Gun: Maverick," and if Tom Cruise is really feeling the need for speed 30 years later.

