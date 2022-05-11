Main Content

Jon Gosselin Wishes His & Ex Kate Gosselin's Sextuplets A Happy 18th Birthday: 'I Love You'

The Gosselin kids are all grown up! Jon and Kate Gosselin's sextuplets – Aaden, Collin, Joel, Alexis, Hannah and Leah – turned 18 on Tuesday. Their dad marked the milestone on his Instagram story, sharing a throwback photo from their childhood. He captioned the shot, "Happy birthday! I love you! Love, Dad." Meanwhile, birthday girl Hannah Gosselin also shared details on how she celebrated her birthday with friends, as well as how Jon helped make the festivities extra special.

Tags: Jon Gosselin, kate gosselin, hannah gosselin, collin gosselin, Reality TV, celebrity
