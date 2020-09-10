Also available on the nbc app

Jon Gosselin has been accused of allegedly abusing his 16-year-old son Collin. The County of Berks, Pennsylvania Child & Youth Services informed his mother Kate Gosselin that they are investigating Jon, according to People. The allegation mentioned in the report is of “causing bodily injury to a child through recent act/failure to act: hitting/punching,” according to the publication. However, the report didn’t mention Gosselin by name. Access Hollywood has reached out to Jon and Kate Gosselin for comment.

