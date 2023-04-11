Lizzo made a surprise cameo as the Duchess of Plazir-15 alongside Jack Black, who plays Captain Bombardier, in last week's episode of "The Mandalorian." At the Star Wars Celebration in London, the show's creator Jon Favreau told Access Hollywood why he cast the "Juice" singer, who is a "Star Wars" superfan! "My kids actually were showing me on social media that Lizzo was posting a lot of stuff around ['Star Wars']. They would be like, 'Dad, she's doing all these Baby Yoda videos!' We're like, we could do something really cool and interesting, and wouldn't it be great to be working with somebody who would be so excited to be working with Grogu," he said. Plus, in other celebrity news, Access Hollywood takes a look at Kelly Ripa's cheeky interview on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," during which she joked that she and husband Mark Consuelos were taking a "vow of chastity."

