Jon Favreau Hilariously Explains Why Gwyneth Paltrow Forgot She Was In 'Spider-Man Homecoming'

Also available on the NBC app

Jon Favreau is setting the record straight! The famous director and actor dished to Access Hollywood what really went down in the now-viral video of Gwyneth Paltrow finding out she was in 2017's "Spider-Man Homecoming." Jon hilariously explains that the actress really didn't know she was in the flick until he told her a year later! Jon also dishes why he really wants his friend Robert Downey Jr. to take on directing.

Appearing: