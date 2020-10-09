Also available on the nbc app

Jon Bon Jovi is responsible for so many hit songs, including his 1986 classic "Livin' On A Prayer" and his new "2020" anthem, "Do What You Can." The music icon told Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles the stories behind the former (which he almost didn't put on "Slippery When Wet") and the latter (the main lyric of which came to him while washing dishes at JBJ Soul Kitchen). Jon also gushed over his love for his wife Dorothea and their life together, saying, "We're so joined at the hip now that we don't need to have date night as much as we just love being in each other's company. You know, it's the little things, it's making her tea every day." Bon Jovi's new album, "2020," is available now.

