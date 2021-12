Also available on the nbc app

On the red carpet at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Jon Bon Jovi, Tico Torres and David Bryan chat with Access' Scott Evans about the band being honored with the Icon Award. What was the band's first reaction when they learned of the honor? And, how excited are they to be inducted into the Rock Hall of Fame? Plus, Jon praises fellow New Jersey artist Charlie Puth.

