Jon Bon Jovi chatted with Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover about working with Prince Harry on a new charity single for the Invictus Games. He reveals how good Harry was as a singer and also about what it was like recording at Abbey Road Studios. The duo’s meeting luckily took place before the coronavirus pandemic spread worldwide. Jon is focusing now on continuing to give back through music and his JBJ Soul Kitchen restaurants, which are staffed almost entirely of volunteers. Jon said he’s had to step in to make sure those in need are still being fed. Earlier this month, the 58-year-old launched a campaign asking fans across the nation to contribute their lyrical ideas for an upcoming track, fittingly titled “Do What You Do.”

