Jon Bon Jovi is a big fan of Prince Harry! The singer spoke out on Britain’s Talk Radio, where he opened up about collaborating with the Duke of Sussex for a charity single, which they will record with the Invictus Games Choir on February 28th. The single is titled “Unbroken” in honor of the games and to shine a light on veterans living with PTSD. Bon Jovi also jokingly referred to the royal as “the artist formerly known as Prince Harry.”

