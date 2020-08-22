Also available on the nbc app

JoJo Siwa, is that you?! The YouTube sensation and former "Dance Moms" star is so unrecognizable after an epic makeover from James Charles, even JoJo herself can't believe her eyes! The 17-year-old admitted she was nervous to let James transform her signature look – sparkles, hair bow and all – especially because she takes it so seriously and has admittedly high standards. But, she trusted the makeup guru to work his magic to a truly jaw-dropping degree, and the grown-up and glammed-out results speak for themselves!

