JoJo Siwa’s ex, Katie Mills, has some interesting words for the dancer. The influencer responded to a TikTok the former “Dance Moms” star made where she recalled her experience finding love, calling out alleged “love bombing” and “clout chasing” behavior from her exes. But in her latest TikTok, Katie told JoJo she is "done being quiet." "How can you tell someone you love them and ghost them the next day, and then post all over the internet that we're clout chasers and love bombers? I don't get it," she said. Katie and Jojo dated in late 2021. Since then, the "Dancing with the Stars" alum has moved on and dated other people like Avery Cyrus and Kylie Pew. In the TikTok, Katie also called out how JoJo allegedly treated her and Avery and recalled the backlash they faced after their split

