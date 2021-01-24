Main Content

JoJo Siwa is happy to be living her truth loud and proud! The YouTube sensation thanked fans for their support after she came out as part of the LGBTQ community over the weekend, telling followers in a candid Instagram video just how much the love and well wishes she's received have meant to her. JoJo also expressed gratitude for her parents' unconditional acceptance, revealing that her mom told her two years ago, "'I don't think you only like boys, that's totally OK.'"

