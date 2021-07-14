Also available on the nbc app

JoJo Siwa is opening up about being part of the LGBTQ+ community. She joined Demi Lovato on their podcast, “4D with Demi Lovato,” and explained how the “Cool For the Summer” singer played a part in her realizing who she truly was. “I think I realized that my very first gay awakening was Jenna Dewan’s performance on ‘Lip Sync Battle,’ I think that was one of them,” she said. “But do you remember your dancer, her name is JoJo Gomez, and you did ‘Cool for the Summer’ together? I remember seeing that and just being a little too interested.” Although, JoJo started dating her current girlfriend, Kylie Prew, in January they waited to go public with their relationship. “The only thing that held me back from telling the world right away was my girlfriend’s family and my girlfriend because I wanted to make sure she was ready,” she told Demi.

