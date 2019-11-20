JoJo Siwa Snaps It Back Like A Boomerang Teaching Mario Lopez 'Bop!' Dance Moves

Also available on the NBC app

JoJo Siwa is showing off her best dance moves! The global superstar joined Access Daily hosts Mario Lopez and JoJo Siwa to dish about her D.R.E.A.M. The Tour, which she shares is perfect for all ages! The 16-year-old YouTube sensation also reveals where she sees herself in 5 years. Plus, JoJo teaches Mario the epic dance choreography to her hit song "Bop!" "JoJo's D.R.E.A.M. Concert" television special airs Nov. 22 at 8/7c on Nickelodeon, and tickets for her recently extended D.R.E.A.M. The Tour go on sale that same day.

