Also available on the nbc app

JoJo Siwa says she is grateful for her "Dancing with the Stars" partner, Jenna Johnson. Access Hollywood spoke to the pair all about their friendship, which was a highlight of their dance this week. "The way that you've gotten me to open up and change the way I think about myself is something I am forever grateful for," JoJo told Jenna. The pair earned the season's first perfect score. "I haven't felt such a moment like I felt tonight," JoJo said. "DWTS" airs Monday nights on ABC.

Appearing:

S2021 E0 10 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution