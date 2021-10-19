Main Content

JoJo Siwa Says She's 'Grateful' For Jenna Johnson: She Helped 'Change The Way I Think About Myself'

JoJo Siwa says she is grateful for her "Dancing with the Stars" partner, Jenna Johnson. Access Hollywood spoke to the pair all about their friendship, which was a highlight of their dance this week. "The way that you've gotten me to open up and change the way I think about myself is something I am forever grateful for," JoJo told Jenna. The pair earned the season's first perfect score. "I haven't felt such a moment like I felt tonight," JoJo said. "DWTS" airs Monday nights on ABC.

