Jojo Siwa has found love again! While making an appearance on Rachel Ballinger's hit podcast "Rachel Uncensored," the 18-year-old revealed that she's in a new relationship. "We're not single. I say 'we're' because it's me and my multiple personalities within myself. … I am not single and I don't want to mingle. No, I'm a loyal lady," she shared.

