JoJo Siwa is opening up about being a part of the LGBTQ+ community. The “Boomerang” singer was on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” where she revealed that she has a girlfriend. The 17-year-old shared that her girlfriend was super encouraging about her decision to recently come out by posting a photo of her wearing a “Best. Gay. Cousin” shirt.

