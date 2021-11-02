Main Content

JoJo Siwa Reveals How It Felt To Bring Out Her 'Sexy Side' On 'DWTS': 'She Exists & It's Wild'

11/02/21

JoJo Siwa is showing off a different side! The entertainer and her dancing pro, Jenna Johnson, talked about bringing out JoJo's "sexy side" on this week's episode of "Dancing with the Stars." JoJo and Jenna also got candid about landing in the bottom two and shared how they plan to bring the "fire" next week. Plus, JoJo revealed if she would ever ditch her signature blonde ponytail. "DWTS" airs Monday nights on ABC.

