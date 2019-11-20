JoJo Siwa Practices For Her Driver's License Test With Rapid-Fire Quiz: 'This Is Stressful!'

Also available on the NBC app

How well does JoJo Siwa know the rules of the road? The 16-year-old YouTube sensation currently has her learner's permit, and she got a little help practicing for her eventual driver's license test with Access Hollywood co-host Mario Lopez. JoJo also showed off her tricked-out car – and Mario surprised her with a few gifts to make her ride even sweeter! "JoJo's D.R.E.A.M. Concert" television special airs Nov. 22 at 8/7c on Nickelodeon, and tickets for her recently extended D.R.E.A.M. The Tour go on sale that same day.

