JoJo Siwa and dance partner Jenna Johnson have made it through the "Dancing with the Stars" semifinals and they're already planning how they'll celebrate if they take home the mirror ball trophy. "We're having a mukbang!" JoJo said to Access Hollywood. Adding, "She’s said she’s never had one so we're going extreme mukbang." "DWTS" airs Monday nights on ABC.

