JoJo Siwa is celebrating a major milestone. The 18-year-old "Dance Moms" alum took to Instagram over the weekend to mark the first anniversary of her coming out as a member of the LGBTQ community by posting a touching message. "In the last 365 days I've felt more love than ever ... A year ago today I posted this picture and shared with the world that I was gay," she shared.

