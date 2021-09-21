Main Content

JoJo Siwa Makes Deal With ‘DWTS’ Partner Jenna Johnson To Pluck Her Single Chest Hair

JoJo Siwa and “Dancing with the Stars” partner Jenna Johnson made history becoming the first-ever same-sex couple to compete in the show’s history. The dancing duo spoke to Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall following their performance but their interview took an interesting turn. Jojo admitted about her partner, “She has this one lucky hair that I try to pluck every time.” Jenna added, “It’s my lucky hair…if we make it to the finale you can pluck it, after the finale.” "DWTS" airs Mondays on ABC.

