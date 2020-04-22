Also available on the nbc app

JoJo Siwa, is that you? The 16-year-old star showed off her natural, wavy hair in a TikTok video and fans were shocked to see the star without her signature high ponytail and bow. The reveal came after JoJo asked fans what they most wanted to see her do—and the answer was to dress normal for a day! Not one to leave her fans hanging, JoJo delivered the ‘do with a dose of her classic pizzazz.

