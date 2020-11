Also available on the nbc app

JoJo Siwa revealed her new boyfriend to the world in a super creative way! The former “Dance Moms” star shared a TikTok where she introduced her beau Mark Bontempo, and the two performed a hilarious challenge where they swapped clothes for the camera. Mark also confirmed the news on his own TikTok account, and the couple couldn’t look any happier!

