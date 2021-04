Also available on the nbc app

Jojo Siwa is getting candid about her long-distance relationship. The former “Dance Moms” star took to her Instagram story to share a tearful selfie writing, “I. DON’T. LIKE. SAYING. GOODBYE.” The 17-year-old then clarified in a follow up video why she was crying, saying it’s because she had to say goodbye to her long-distance girlfriend Kylie Prew.

