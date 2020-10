Also available on the nbc app

JoJo Siwa video chats with Access Hollywood's Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover about her "Worldwide Live" performances she's airing from home. And, the YouTube sensation opens up about fangirling over Miley Cyrus when they last met. Plus, JoJo says she knew her No-Bow TikTok was going to be big, but was still stunned by the fan reaction. Catch JoJo's "Worldwide Live" performances every Friday at 5 pm PST on her YouTube channel.

