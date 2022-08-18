Main Content

JoJo Siwa And Kylie Prew Breakup Again After Briefly Getting Back Together

CLIP08/18/22

JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew have gone their separate ways for a second time. Kylie confirmed the breakup during an Instagram Live earlier this week that has since been reposted on TikTok. During the live, she responded to a fan who asked if she was single. "I am. I've been single for almost two months. It's okay, it's not deep I promise. Everything is fine," she said. Kylie went on to insist that there is no bad blood between her and the "Dancing with the Stars" alum. "Not everything has to be messy and gross because it’s not and I just want to clear the air. We're both safe and happy and healthy and that's all that matters." Access Hollywood has reached out to JoJo for comment.

