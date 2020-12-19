Also available on the nbc app

JoJo Siwa joined Access Daily to chat with Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover about her new Christmas album, “JoJo’s Rockin’ Christmas.” “I wanted to do songs that were going to age me up just a little bit,” she said. “I actually had Covid while doing this video,” she revealed about her “Run Run Rudolph” music video. “I did have symptoms but luckily at this time of the video, it was post the 14 days but for some reason I was still testing positive. We had to do the shoot, obviously, it was just me and somebody at my house who was in my bubble.” “JoJo’s Rockin’ Christmas” is available now.

