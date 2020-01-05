Also available on the NBC app

At just 12 years old, Roman Griffin Davis is already a star! On the 2020 Golden Globes red carpet, the "Jojo Rabbit" actor chatted with Access Hollywood co-hosts Scott Evans and Kit Hoover about his breakout role in the hit film and the excitement of getting to see his favorite actors in real life at the award show. Plus, Roman and Scott broke out into an adorable dance to celebrate their matching velvet suit jackets!

Appearing: