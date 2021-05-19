Also available on the nbc app

JoJo Fletcher is so ready to marry Jordan Rodgers – but the universe has had other plans! The former "Bachelorette" chatted with Access Hollywood about having to postpone her wedding again in May amid the coronavirus pandemic. JoJo explained that their heart and money are tied up in a specific venue that just doesn't make sense to use right now. JoJo also revealed that they will finally tie the knot likely next year, sharing, "The fall is not an option for us ... So, it will probably be next year, which is like a dagger when I say that." Plus, JoJo talks about teaming up with DSW to launch the JoJo x DSW Collection, which is a multi-designer curated capsule of elevated casual styles.

