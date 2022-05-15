They do! JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers have tied the knot six years after getting engaged on "The Bachelorette." The couple reportedly exchanged vows at the Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, Calif., on Saturday. According to People, fellow Bachelor Nation alums Becca Tilley and Raven Gates were in attendance as JoJo, 31, wore an Ines Di Santo gown with Jordan, 33, in a classic tux. "It feels so good! It took a while to get here but it was all so worth it," the bride told the mag.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight