Main Content

JoJo Fletcher Marries Jordan Rodgers 6 Years After 'Bachelorette' Engagement

CLIP05/15/22

They do! JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers have tied the knot six years after getting engaged on "The Bachelorette." The couple reportedly exchanged vows at the Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, Calif., on Saturday. According to People, fellow Bachelor Nation alums Becca Tilley and Raven Gates were in attendance as JoJo, 31, wore an Ines Di Santo gown with Jordan, 33, in a classic tux. "It feels so good! It took a while to get here but it was all so worth it," the bride told the mag.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Go to show page
Tags: jojo fletcher, jordan rodgers, jojo jordan, jojo fletcher jordan rodgers, bachelorette, weddings, celebrity weddings, bachelor nation
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Undefined
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.