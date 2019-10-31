JoJo Fletcher And Jordan Rodgers Think They Would Have Broken Up If They Didn't Make This 'Smart' Move

Also available on the NBC app

After they found love on "The Bachelorette," JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers took a long break from television – and that might just be the reason they made it! The "Battle of the Fittest Couples" co-hosts tell Access Hollywood that their decision to not take on any new shows right away was crucial. "Our first year, if we had done something like that, I don't think we would have ended up together," JoJo said, while Jordan explained that it was "hard enough" navigating their new relationship "without any outside stress." The pair also revealed what they learned about each other from spending long hours working on the show, what it was like to be on the production side of reality TV and why hitting the gym as a couple is surprisingly fun! "Battle of the Fittest Couples" airs Tuesdays at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Paramount Network.

