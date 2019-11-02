JoJo Fletcher And Jordan Rodgers Spill Wedding Details: How Much Will Bachelor Nation Play A Role?

Also available on the NBC app

Three years and two proposals after they first met on "The Bachelorette," JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers are finally headed for the altar! The engaged pair tells Access Hollywood about the decisions they've already made about their big day, including which "Bachelor" star will definitely be in the wedding party, why Chris Harrison won't be officiating and if they want the ceremony to be televised. Jordan also breaks down his romantic decision to re-propose to JoJo, a move she never saw coming! Plus, JoJo and Jordan share their opinions on the latest news in Bachelor Nation, including Colton Underwood and Rachel Lindsay's feud, Tyler Cameron's split from Gigi Hadid and Peter Weber's upcoming journey to find love.

