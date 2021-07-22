Also available on the nbc app

Welcome to their Tokyo Cribs! Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski are giving fans an inside look at their digs for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. “Let’s do a room tour I got dressed up for the occasion,” Johnny said in an IGTV video. The Olympic figure skaters turned NBC Sports commentators, showed off their conjoining rooms and revealed what they packed on their trip to the Summer Games. Tara shared the breathtaking view from her room. “When I walked out on my balcony and saw these rings, I felt a rush of adrenaline and a flood of giddiness,” she said.

Appearing: