Johnny Weir Reveals Why He Kept 'The Masked Singer' Secret From BFF Tara Lipinski (EXCLUSIVE)

Johnny Weir dished to Access Hollywood about keeping his stint on "The Masked Singer" under wraps following his reveal as "Egg" on Season 2 of Fox's reality competition series. "I'm not one to be trusted with lots of secrets," he confessed. "I'll talk to someone about it or have to unload it on someone, so [the show] really took a big risk in having me as a part of the program! But I really did a good job keeping it to myself." In fact, the former Olympic figure skater was so good that he even kept the mystery from close friend Tara Lipinski!

