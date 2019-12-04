Also available on the nbc app

Johnny Galecki and his girlfriend Alaina Meyer are parents! "The Big Bang Theory" actor took to Instagram to announce the birth of his son, Avery. "With full and grateful hearts we welcome our beautiful Avery into this incredible world," the 44-year-old actor captioned a pic of his hand gently grasping his son's, while the 22-year-old new mama held onto the baby's other hand.

