Also available on the nbc app

Johnny Depp's son, Jack, just turned 18, and we're getting a rare look at him all grown up! His older sister, actress and model Lily-Rose Depp, shared a sweet Instagram tribute to him for his milestone birthday on April 9. "My little baby Jackie is 18. My baby bro, my heart and soul. Happy birthday. I love you SO MUCH!" she wrote alongside two pictures of Jack, one of which showed him smirking in sunglasses and swim trunks.

Appearing: