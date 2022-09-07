Main Content

Johnny Depp's Attorney Camille Vasquez Takes On 'Yellowstone's' Q'orianka Kilcher's Legal Battle

Camille Vasquez, Johnny Depp's attorney, took on a new celebrity client. Vasquez has taken on the challenge of representing "Yellowstone's" Q'orianka Kilcher, who is being charged by the State of California with worker's compensation insurance fraud, according to The DailyMail. The California Department of Insurance alleged that the actress fraudulently collected over $96,000 in disability between 2019 and 2021, and misrepresented her injuries, according to the department's statement.

