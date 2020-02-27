Also available on the NBC app

Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance at a London court this week. He's there for a libel suit against British tabloid The Sun, which ran a report that the actor was abusive to his ex-wife Amber Heard, who he divorced back in 2017 after an 18-month marriage. Today, disturbing texts allegedly sent by Depp were read aloud. Trial attorney Misty Marris shares her take with Access Hollywood on how damaging they could be for his case. Depp's attorney has not yet commented on the alleged texts, and Depp has denied all abuse allegations.

