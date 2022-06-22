Main Content

Johnny Depp Warns Fans About 'Fake Accounts' Impersonating Him: 'I Ask That You Remain Cautious'

Johnny Depp is urging fans to be on the lookout for fake accounts pretending to be him on social media. "I've been made aware that there are fake accounts pretending to be me or people working with me. I do not have any private or side accounts on any platforms," he wrote in his Instagram Story highlight that he titled "PSA" over the weekend. The 59-year-old actor star then listed his current social media accounts and asked fans to be "cautious" as he tries to solve the issue.

