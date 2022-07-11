Main Content

Johnny Depp Uses New Album To Call Out Amber Heard: 'If I Had A Dime It Wouldn't Reach Your Hand'

Johnny Depp is using song to call out his ex-wife Amber Heard. In his new album "18" with Jeff Beck, some of Depp's lyrics are seemingly targeted at Heard. According to The Sunday Times, the 59-year-old actor wrote two original songs. In one of the tracks, "Sad Motherf****in' Parade," Depp pointedly sings, "You're sitting there like a dog with a seven-year itch; If I had a dime, it wouldn't reach your hand." Depp and Heard were recently in a highly publicized defamation lawsuit, that he won.

