Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Johnny Depp Trial: Jason Momoa Fought To Keep Amber Heard In 'Aquaman 2'

CLIP05/24/22
Also available on the nbc app

Amber Heard allegedly has Jason Momoa to thank for keeping her role in "Aquaman 2," according to industry expert Kathryn Arnold, who testified on Monday, during Johnny Depp's lawsuit against his ex-wife. Arnold claimed Heard's role had been "diminished" in the second superhero movie, and that usually wouldn't happen if an actress was a success in the first installment of a franchise. Arnold also said that Momoa and director James Wan fought the studio to keep Heard on board even after bad press.

Appearing:
Tags: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard, jason momoa, Kathryn Arnold, trial, Defamation, domestic abuse, Aquaman 2, celebrity, Crime, movie, lifestyle, news
S2022 E02 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.