Amber Heard allegedly has Jason Momoa to thank for keeping her role in "Aquaman 2," according to industry expert Kathryn Arnold, who testified on Monday, during Johnny Depp's lawsuit against his ex-wife. Arnold claimed Heard's role had been "diminished" in the second superhero movie, and that usually wouldn't happen if an actress was a success in the first installment of a franchise. Arnold also said that Momoa and director James Wan fought the studio to keep Heard on board even after bad press.