Main Content

Johnny Depp Thanks Rihanna After His Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 Cameo

CLIP11/10/22

Johnny Depp is sharing his gratitude for Rihanna after his big Savage X Fenty moment. The "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor shared a short but sweet message for the "Diamonds" singer on Thursday, one day after the brand's Vol. 4 fashion show dropped on Amazon Prime Video. Johnny made a surprise appearance in the show, sporting a monochromatic Savage X Fenty loungewear set. He shared a glimpse of himself to promote the show on Instagram and wrote, "Thank you @badgalriri #SAVAGEFENTYSHOW Vol.4 Out Now @primevideo."

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Johnny Depp, Rihanna, savage x fenty, celebrity, entertainment news
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.