Johnny Depp is sharing his gratitude for Rihanna after his big Savage X Fenty moment. The "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor shared a short but sweet message for the "Diamonds" singer on Thursday, one day after the brand's Vol. 4 fashion show dropped on Amazon Prime Video. Johnny made a surprise appearance in the show, sporting a monochromatic Savage X Fenty loungewear set. He shared a glimpse of himself to promote the show on Instagram and wrote, "Thank you @badgalriri #SAVAGEFENTYSHOW Vol.4 Out Now @primevideo."

