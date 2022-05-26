Johnny Depp is staying firm on his claims that he never physically abused his ex-wife Amber Heard. The 58-year-old actor took the stand for a second time on Wednesday to refute testimony previously given by witnesses and by Heard. When the 36-year-old actress took the stand earlier this month she alleged that the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star physically abused her, but on Wednesday Depp said Heard's accusations had gotten out of control. "I have never in my life committed sexual battery, physical abuse," he said. "All these outlandish, outrageous stories of me committing these things and living with it for six years and waiting to be able to bring the truth out."

