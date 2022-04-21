Main Content

Johnny Depp Testifies About Alleged Drug Use With Marilyn Manson During Cross-Examination

CLIP04/21/22
Johnny Depp was asked about his history of drug use as he was cross-examined by ex-wife Amber Heard's legal team during their defamation trial. When asked if he'd done drugs with Marilyn Manson, he replied, "We've drank together, we've had cocaine together maybe a couple of times … I once gave Marilyn Manson a pill so that he would stop talking so much." Depp also testified that he'd done drugs with Paul Bettany. Respective reps for Manson and Bettany each declined to comment on the claims.

Tags: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard, Defamation, celebrity, trial, Marilyn Manson
