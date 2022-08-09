Johnny Depp is bringing Dior on tour and raking in a big payday on the way. The "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor is starring in a new Dior ad campaign for the fashion house's bestselling cologne, Sauvage. "Sauvage brings me a lot of memories, a lot of shows. Things that you smelled growing up that if I smell it, it takes me right back and I see the person that used to wear it. It's a sense memory," he says in the ad. TMZ reports the star also signed a 7-figure deal with the company.

