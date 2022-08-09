Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Johnny Depp Stars In New Dior Ad Amid Reports Of A New Million-Dollar Deal With The Brand

CLIP08/09/22

Johnny Depp is bringing Dior on tour and raking in a big payday on the way. The "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor is starring in a new Dior ad campaign for the fashion house's bestselling cologne, Sauvage. "Sauvage brings me a lot of memories, a lot of shows. Things that you smelled growing up that if I smell it, it takes me right back and I see the person that used to wear it. It's a sense memory," he says in the ad. TMZ reports the star also signed a 7-figure deal with the company.

NRS2022 E0 2 minCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: johnnny depp, johnny, dior, deal
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.