Johnny Depp Sold More Than $3M Of His Art 'Almost Immediately'

Johnny Depp is an artist! The 59-year-old actor earned more than $3.6 million after releasing 780 prints through the Castle Fine Art Gallery in London. The prints sold out "almost immediately" after being made available for sale on Thursday. The "Friends & Heroes" collection features portraits of Bob Dylan, Elizabeth Taylor, Al Pacino and Keith Richards. "My paintings surround my life, but I kept them to myself and limited myself. No one should ever limit themselves," Johnny said about his art.

